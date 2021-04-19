Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change threatens coffee – but we’ve found a delicious wild species that could help save your morning brew

By Aaron P Davis, Senior Research Leader, Plant Resources, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
Share this article
The world loves coffee. More precisely, it loves arabica coffee. From the smell of its freshly ground beans through to the very last sip, arabica is a sensory delight.

Robusta, the other mainstream coffee crop species, is almost as widely traded as arabica, but it falls short on flavour. Robusta is mainly used for instant coffee and blends, while arabica is the preserve of discerning baristas and expensive espressos.

Consumers may be happy, but climate change is making coffee farmers bitter. Diseases and pests are becoming more…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Well-known Cameroon reporter held for nearly two years
~ Britain's changing religious vote: why Catholics are leaving Labour and Conservatives are hoovering up Christian support
~ Curious Kids: Can plastic waste be made into bricks for new houses?
~ Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study
~ What an unusual fossil reveals about parental care among pre-mammalian ancestors
~ Can bad weather really cause headaches?
~ Ivermectin: why a potential COVID treatment isn’t recommended for use
~ Revealed: true cost of Britain's addiction to factory-farmed chicken
~ Prehistoric cave painters might have been ‘high’ on oxygen deprivation – new study
~ What ancient Greek handwashing can teach us about socio-economic inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter