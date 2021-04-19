Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Czech-Russian relations hit new low after Prague accuses Moscow of ‘state-sponsored terrorism’

By Filip Noubel
Share this article
On April 17, the Czech government announced it would expel 18 Russian diplomats, following revelations by its intelligence agency that Russian agents played a role in the 2014 explosions at an arms depot.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Well-known Cameroon reporter held for nearly two years
~ Britain's changing religious vote: why Catholics are leaving Labour and Conservatives are hoovering up Christian support
~ Curious Kids: Can plastic waste be made into bricks for new houses?
~ Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study
~ What an unusual fossil reveals about parental care among pre-mammalian ancestors
~ Can bad weather really cause headaches?
~ Ivermectin: why a potential COVID treatment isn’t recommended for use
~ Revealed: true cost of Britain's addiction to factory-farmed chicken
~ Climate change threatens coffee – but we’ve found a delicious wild species that could help save your morning brew
~ Prehistoric cave painters might have been ‘high’ on oxygen deprivation – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter