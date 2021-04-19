Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Forget the debate over public health versus jobs – the same people suffer the most either way

By Alicia R. Riley, Postdoctoral Scholar in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, San Francisco
Ellicott C. Matthay, Postdoctoral Scholar, University of California, San Francisco
Kate Duchowny, Postdoctoral Scholar in Epidemiology, University of California, San Francisco
Most pandemic policies have benefited those already best off in US society and ignored people for whom neither mass shutdowns nor reopening offer relief.


