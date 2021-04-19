Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

By Charissa S. L. Cheah, Professor of Psychology, University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Aggie Yellow Horse, Assistant Professor of Asian Pacific American Studies, Arizona State University
Kevin A. Gee, Associate Professor of Education, University of California, Davis
Asian Americans are more likely to participate in remote learning than other racial groups, federal data show. To understand why, three experts weigh in.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


