Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, vaccine side effects don't tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19

By Robert Finberg, Professor of Medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School
It's normal for different people to mount stronger or weaker immune responses to a vaccine, but post-shot side effects won't tell you which you are.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


