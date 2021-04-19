Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Human Rights Watch Film Festival's Second Digital Edition

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Photo from director Nanfu Wang's 'In the Same Breath'. Photo courtesy of HBO. (New York) — The Human Rights Watch Film Festival, now in its 32nd year, will present its second full digital edition of groundbreaking new films, available nationwide in the US from May 19 through 27, 2021. The film festival will feature in-depth online discussions with filmmakers, film participants, and Human Rights Watch researchers and advocates. As the world continues to grapple with the realities of isolation amid a global pandemic, relationships with neighbors and local communities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ How pandemic responses neglected disabled people's rights
~ Net zero won't be achieved in inner city wine bars: Morrison
~ Forget the debate over public health versus jobs – the same people suffer the most either way
~ Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?
~ Biden administration's $39 billion child care strategy: 5 questions answered
~ No, vaccine side effects don't tell you how well your immune system will protect you from COVID-19
~ Brazil’s economic crisis, prolonged by COVID-19, poses an enormous challenge to the Amazon
~ Competition heats up in the melting Arctic, and the US isn't prepared to counter Russia
~ Has any US president ever served more than eight years?
~ Democratic bill attempts to undo voter restrictions of past 15 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter