Grand theft art world: Netflix probe into history's biggest gallery heist is a rollicking story of lapses and loss

By Ted Snell, Honorary Professor, Edith Cowan University
It may be the greatest robbery you've never heard of. In 1990 thieves stole US$200 million worth of art from a Boston gallery. A new Netflix series seeks to find the culprits.


