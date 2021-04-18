Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Without evidence of real progress, NZ’s foreign policy towards China looks increasingly empty

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
Share this article
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue might be the most important security alliance you've never heard of – and New Zealand needs to start taking it seriously.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Peter Weir's Gallipoli 40 years on: deftly directed and still devastating
~ Attack of the alien invaders: pest plants and animals leave a frightening $1.7 trillion bill
~ Heroes, villains ... biology: 3 reasons comic books are great science teachers
~ Online exam monitoring is now common in Australian universities — but is it here to stay?
~ To abandon vaccination targets is to abandon the mantle of leadership
~ Next month’s federal budget is the time to stop talking about aged care and start fixing it
~ Now for some better news: 9 Australians fighting for gender equality and making a difference
~ Feminist activist in Russia faces prison term for ‘body-positive’ drawings
~ Being skeptical of sources is a journalist's job – but it doesn't always happen when those sources are the police
~ Oscars 2021: COVID-19 has rekindled a 'back to the future' love of movies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter