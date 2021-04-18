Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Weir's Gallipoli 40 years on: deftly directed and still devastating

By Nick Prescott, Lecturer, School of Humanities and Creative Arts, Flinders University
Share this article
Beautifully directed, powerfully acted, Peter Weir's Gallipoli still captures the devastating emotional toll of war, 40 years after it first premiered.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Without evidence of real progress, NZ’s foreign policy towards China looks increasingly empty
~ Attack of the alien invaders: pest plants and animals leave a frightening $1.7 trillion bill
~ Heroes, villains ... biology: 3 reasons comic books are great science teachers
~ Online exam monitoring is now common in Australian universities — but is it here to stay?
~ To abandon vaccination targets is to abandon the mantle of leadership
~ Next month’s federal budget is the time to stop talking about aged care and start fixing it
~ Now for some better news: 9 Australians fighting for gender equality and making a difference
~ Feminist activist in Russia faces prison term for ‘body-positive’ drawings
~ Being skeptical of sources is a journalist's job – but it doesn't always happen when those sources are the police
~ Oscars 2021: COVID-19 has rekindled a 'back to the future' love of movies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter