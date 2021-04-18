Attack of the alien invaders: pest plants and animals leave a frightening $1.7 trillion bill
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Boris Leroy, Maître de conférences en écologie et biogéographie, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Camille Bernery, Doctorante en écologie des invasions, Université Paris-Saclay
Christophe Diagne, Chercheur post-doctorant en écologie des invasions, Université Paris-Saclay
Franck Courchamp, Directeur de recherche CNRS, Université Paris-Saclay
Invasive species have been invading foreign territories for centuries. By quantifying the mammoth economic impacts, we hope political leaders will start to take notice.
- Sunday, April 18, 2021