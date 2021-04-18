To abandon vaccination targets is to abandon the mantle of leadership
By Peter Gahan, Professor of Management, Faculty of Business and Economics, The University of Melbourne
Jesse E. Olsen, Senior Lecturer, Dept of Management & Marketing, Faculty of Business & Economics, The University of Melbourne
The Morrison government's decision to drop vaccination targets goes against decades of research and evidence on the importance of goal-setting.
© The Conversation
