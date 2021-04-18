Tolerance.ca
Nigeria has a new police chief. Here's an agenda for him

By Lanre Ikuteyijo, Senior lecturer, Obafemi Awolowo University
The appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as Nigeria’s acting Inspector General of Police on April 6, 2021 brought a kind of closure to calls for reform of the Nigerian security architecture. It was applauded in some quarters.

The main demand was to replace the heads of security services to infuse new blood into the fight against various forms of insecurity,…


