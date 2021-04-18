Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peace and security in Africa: how China can help address weaknesses

By Dries Velthuizen, Professor, University of South Africa
Share this article
African leaders have committed themselves to ending armed conflict on the continent and promoting lasting peace and economic prosperity. This is in keeping with the African Union’s blueprint for the continent. Sadly, though, the leaders’ 2013 pledge to “silence the guns” by 2020 has failed.

Bloody conflicts continue to rage in many parts of Africa. This includes in the Lake…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nigeria has a new police chief. Here's an agenda for him
~ Ghana's new mobile money rule could derail financial inclusion. But there are answers
~ New business skills can improve livelihoods among poor people. How to avoid the pitfalls
~ President Biden announces withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
~ Inspiring new generations of Balinese language speakers through superheroes and wikis
~ Sikhs in America: A religious community long misunderstood is mourning deaths in Indianapolis mass shooting
~ Cuba moves into phase three testing of two of its anti-Covid vaccines
~ The Donbass in danger
~ Association aiming to judge President al-Assad exposed as a fraud
~ Remembering Andrew Peacock, a Liberal leader of intelligence, wit and charm
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter