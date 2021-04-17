Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sikhs in America: A religious community long misunderstood is mourning deaths in Indianapolis mass shooting

By Simran Jeet Singh, Visiting Professor, Union Theological Seminary
A scholar explains the religious beliefs of Sikhs as well as the prejudices and barriers that many Sikhs in America face.


© The Conversation -


