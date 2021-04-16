Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico asked to reopen investigation into journalist’s murder in 2012

By stagiaire-ameriques
Share this article
NewsTo reinforce the fight against impunity for crimes of violence against journalists in Mexico, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), its local partner Propuesta Cívica and the Mexican newsweekly Proceso have asked the federal authorities to reopen the investigation into Proceso reporter Regina Martínez’s murder in 2012, an investigation marred by many irregularities.They submitted a formal request to this effect today to the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE).


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Prince Philip's funeral hearse is a modified Land Rover Defender – symbolic of a pioneering, practical Britain
~ The Death of a Warlord in the Central African Republic
~ Ramadan: four tips to help you eat right and stay healthy
~ UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment
~ Line of Duty: why there are so many Northern Irish coppers in British crime dramas
~ The United Kingdom's Brazen Assault on ICC Independence
~ A Plea to the UN to Address Sexual Violence in Conflict
~ Learning to live with COVID – the tough choices ahead
~ Solar and wind power could break the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam deadlock
~ Dinosaurs: how our understanding of what they looked like keeps changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter