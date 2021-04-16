Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Prince Philip's funeral hearse is a modified Land Rover Defender – symbolic of a pioneering, practical Britain

By Aamer Mahmud, Associate Professor in Automotive Design, Coventry University
The ceremonial funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, will take place on Saturday April 17 in the chapel at Windsor Castle. But in a break from ceremony – a final quirky flourish from a characterful member of the royal family – the prince’s coffin will be transported to the castle chapel by a bespoke Land Rover Defender TD5 130, partially designed by the duke himself.

The


