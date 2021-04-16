Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Death of a Warlord in the Central African Republic

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sidiki Abbas (also known as Bi Sidi Souleymane), the commander of Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation, or 3R, at a peace deal signing ceremony in Bangui, Central African Republic, on February 6, 2019. Abbas was announced dead by 3R’s leadership on April 2, 2021.  © 2019 GGt The death of one of the most brutal warlords in the Central African Republic was confirmed earlier this month. Sidiki Abbas, the president and founder of Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation, or 3R, leaves a legacy of ruthless violence and abuse in the northwestern Ouham Pendé province. Over the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Mexico asked to reopen investigation into journalist’s murder in 2012
~ Prince Philip's funeral hearse is a modified Land Rover Defender – symbolic of a pioneering, practical Britain
~ Ramadan: four tips to help you eat right and stay healthy
~ UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment
~ Line of Duty: why there are so many Northern Irish coppers in British crime dramas
~ The United Kingdom's Brazen Assault on ICC Independence
~ A Plea to the UN to Address Sexual Violence in Conflict
~ Learning to live with COVID – the tough choices ahead
~ Solar and wind power could break the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam deadlock
~ Dinosaurs: how our understanding of what they looked like keeps changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter