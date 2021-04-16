Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ramadan: four tips to help you eat right and stay healthy

By Ayaz Safi, Lecturer and Co-Course Leader for MSc Sport and Exercise Nutrition, University of Westminster
Share this article
Eating high-nutrient foods and planning our meals are just a couple of ways you can look after your health this month.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment
~ Line of Duty: why there are so many Northern Irish coppers in British crime dramas
~ The United Kingdom's Brazen Assault on ICC Independence
~ A Plea to the UN to Address Sexual Violence in Conflict
~ Learning to live with COVID – the tough choices ahead
~ Solar and wind power could break the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam deadlock
~ Dinosaurs: how our understanding of what they looked like keeps changing
~ I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth
~ 6 ways recent college graduates can enhance their online job search
~ Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter