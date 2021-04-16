Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment

By Victoria Janes-Bassett, Senior Research Associate in Sustainable Land Management, Lancaster University
Jess Davies, Chair Professor in Sustainability, Lancaster University
Limiting global warming to 1.5°C and avoiding the worst effects of climate change will take more than eliminating greenhouse gas emissions. The world will also need to capture and store a lot of carbon dioxide (CO₂) from the atmosphere.

Land offers one natural way of doing this. The soil and everything that grows in it, including all plants and trees, represents about half of all organic carbon globally. This is the carbon that’s bound up in living and decaying matter, as opposed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


