Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The United Kingdom's Brazen Assault on ICC Independence

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court at The Hague. © 2018 HRW In a deeply unsettling letter made public this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asserted the United Kingdom’s strong opposition to the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Palestine investigation. The letter, sent to the Conservative Friends of Israel group, also seems intended to put political pressure on UK nationals set to serve on the court, including the newly elected ICC prosecutor. After five years of preliminary inquiry, the ICC prosecutor commenced an investigation in March opening a long-awaited…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ramadan: four tips to help you eat right and stay healthy
~ UK land now stores 7% more carbon than 300 years ago – what that means for the environment
~ Line of Duty: why there are so many Northern Irish coppers in British crime dramas
~ A Plea to the UN to Address Sexual Violence in Conflict
~ Learning to live with COVID – the tough choices ahead
~ Solar and wind power could break the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam deadlock
~ Dinosaurs: how our understanding of what they looked like keeps changing
~ I’m a pediatrician who cares for transgender kids – here’s what you need to know about social support, puberty blockers and other medical options that improve lives of transgender youth
~ 6 ways recent college graduates can enhance their online job search
~ Fatal police violence may be linked to preterm births in neighborhoods nearby
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter