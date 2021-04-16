Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Plea to the UN to Address Sexual Violence in Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Video screenshot showing Caroline Atim addressing the United Nations Security Council during a virtual meeting, April 14, 2021. When Caroline Atim, founder and director of the South Sudan Women with Disabilities Network, spoke to the UN Security Council this week, I watched her hands intently and listened to her sign language interpreter, as she described the devastating impact of sexual violence in the South Sudan conflict.   If impunity prevails, she said, “our wounds will never heal.” Atim, who made history as the first deaf woman to brief the security council,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


