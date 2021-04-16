Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai sentenced to one year and two months in jail for “unauthorised assembly”

By hytang
NewsJimmy Lai, Apple Daily founder and 2020 RSF Press Freedom Awards laureate, was sentenced on 16th April by a Hong Kong court to one year and two months in prison for two cases of “unauthorised assembly”. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for Lai’s immediate release and the end of judicial harassment against him.


© Reporters without borders -


