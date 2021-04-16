Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mass testing shouldn't be part of the UK's plan to return to normality

By Simon Kolstoe, Senior Lecturer in Evidence-Based Healthcare and University Ethics Advisor, University of Portsmouth
Coronavirus testing has been a central part of many countries’ response to the pandemic. The UK government in particular has been prepared to spend up to £100 billion on testing (although this plan has since been abandoned) and recently announced plans to enable all citizens to perform up to two rapid tests per week.

Coronavirus tests can help to prevent the virus spreading by identifying infected people and their contacts, who can be asked –…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


