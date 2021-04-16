Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Learning to live with COVID — the tough choices ahead

By Jonathan Pugh, Research Fellow in Applied Moral Philosophy, University of Oxford
Dominic Wilkinson, Consultant Neonatologist and Professor of Ethics, University of Oxford
Julian Savulescu, Visiting Professor in Biomedical Ethics, Murdoch Children's Research Institute; Distinguished Visiting Professor in Law, University of Melbourne; Uehiro Chair in Practical Ethics, University of Oxford
As mass vaccination continues to be rolled out, the UK is beginning to see encouraging signs that the number of COVID deaths is reducing, and that the vaccines may be reducing the transmission of coronavirus.

While this is very welcome news, a mass vaccination programme is unlikely…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


