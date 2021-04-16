Tolerance.ca
Brazil: Rio Attorney General Weakens Police Oversight

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Armed Forces members patrol during an operation against the organized crime in Lins slum complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 5, 2017. © 2017 Reuters (São Paulo, April 16, 2021) – Rio de Janeiro’s attorney general, Luciano Mattos, should reinstate a recently dissolved unit of prosecutors who specialized in preventing, investigating, and prosecuting police abuse, or set up another team to carry out a similar mandate, Human Rights Watch said  today in a letter to the attorney general. Mattos, who became attorney general for the state of Rio de Janeiro in January,…


