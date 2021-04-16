Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: US Should Prioritize Rights, Civilian Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021 about the withdrawal of the remainder of US troops from Afghanistan. © 2021 AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool (New York) – The US government should address fears of increased insecurity fueled by its announced plan to withdraw all military forces from Afghanistan by committing to expanded support for human rights, including women’s rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The US should boost assistance for education and health, especially for girls and women, and for independent media given…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


