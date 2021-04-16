Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No public outrage, no vigils: Australia's silence at violence against Indigenous women

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies, Macquarie University
There is an urgent need to address the high rates of violence against Indigenous women and children. Australia has been silent on these issues for too long.


© The Conversation -


