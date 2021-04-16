Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

U.S. places new sanctions on Russia

Share this article
The United States is taking action to punish Russia for various "harmful foreign activities," including cyberattacks, election meddling and aggression in the Crimea region.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ U.S. places new sanctions on Russia
~ U.S. places new sanctions on Russia
~ Zimbabwe: Statelessness crisis traps hundreds of thousands in limbo
~ A 'deep clean' has been ordered for a Brisbane hospital ward. What does that actually involve?
~ Treating NZ’s far right groups as terrorist organisations could make monitoring extremists even harder
~ Vital Signs: Christine Holgate's 'principal' error was applying corporate logic to Australia Post
~ As extreme fires transform Alaska's boreal forest, more aspen and birch are coming in – that can slow fires and their climate impact
~ After early success, India's daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?
~ COVID-19 variants FAQ: How did the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants emerge? Are they more contagious? How does a virus mutate? Could there be a super-variant that evades vaccines?
~ Demand for rare-earth metals is skyrocketing, so we're creating a safer, cleaner way to recover them from old phones and laptops
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter