Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Treating NZ’s far right groups as terrorist organisations could make monitoring extremists even harder

By Hayden Crosby, PhD Candidate, University of Auckland
Share this article
Calls to ban far-right groups should be treated with caution. Anything that drives extremism further underground risks making the situation worse.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A 'deep clean' has been ordered for a Brisbane hospital ward. What does that actually involve?
~ Vital Signs: Christine Holgate's 'principal' error was applying corporate logic to Australia Post
~ As extreme fires transform Alaska's boreal forest, more aspen and birch are coming in – that can slow fires and their climate impact
~ After early success, India's daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?
~ COVID-19 variants FAQ: How did the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants emerge? Are they more contagious? How does a virus mutate? Could there be a super-variant that evades vaccines?
~ Demand for rare-earth metals is skyrocketing, so we're creating a safer, cleaner way to recover them from old phones and laptops
~ US Resuming Arms Sales to UAE is Disastrous
~ Prolonged brain dysfunction in COVID-19 survivors: A pandemic in its own right?
~ Friday essay: what do the 5 great religions say about the existence of the soul?
~ New warp drive research dashes faster than light travel dreams – but reveals stranger possibilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter