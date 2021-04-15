Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: Christine Holgate's 'principal' error was applying corporate logic to Australia Post

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
Share this article
Perhaps the most important lesson from the Christine Holgate controversy is that the confluence of sexism and politics leads to double standards for female executives.

But Holgate’s demise – pushed from her position as Australia Post’s chief executive last November for gifting four senior executives Cartier watches (worth a total of almost A$20,000) in 2018 – is also a good example of how public-sector norms and private-sector competition don’t mix well.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As extreme fires transform Alaska's boreal forest, more aspen and birch are coming in – that can slow fires and their climate impact
~ After early success, India's daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?
~ COVID-19 variants FAQ: How did the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants emerge? Are they more contagious? How does a virus mutate? Could there be a super-variant that evades vaccines?
~ Demand for rare-earth metals is skyrocketing, so we're creating a safer, cleaner way to recover them from old phones and laptops
~ US Resuming Arms Sales to UAE is Disastrous
~ Prolonged brain dysfunction in COVID-19 survivors: A pandemic in its own right?
~ Friday essay: what do the 5 great religions say about the existence of the soul?
~ New warp drive research dashes faster than light travel dreams – but reveals stranger possibilities
~ Homeschooling boomed last year. But these 4 charts show it was on the rise before COVID
~ How to actually fix a lost voice, according to science (hint: lemon and honey doesn't work)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter