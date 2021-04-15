Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Resuming Arms Sales to UAE is Disastrous

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Southern Transitional Council forces backed by the United Arab Emirates prepare to storm the presidential palace in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen on August 9, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo United States President Joe Biden called in early February for “ending all American support for offensive operations in Yemen, including relevant arms sales.” At the time, I, like many human rights advocates who have been documenting abuses committed during the armed conflict in Yemen, thought we were finally moving in the right direction after years of work. But now, after a review…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Vital Signs: Christine Holgate's 'principal' error was applying corporate logic to Australia Post
~ As extreme fires transform Alaska's boreal forest, more aspen and birch are coming in – that can slow fires and their climate impact
~ After early success, India's daily COVID infections have surpassed the US and Brazil. Why?
~ COVID-19 variants FAQ: How did the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants emerge? Are they more contagious? How does a virus mutate? Could there be a super-variant that evades vaccines?
~ Demand for rare-earth metals is skyrocketing, so we're creating a safer, cleaner way to recover them from old phones and laptops
~ Prolonged brain dysfunction in COVID-19 survivors: A pandemic in its own right?
~ Friday essay: what do the 5 great religions say about the existence of the soul?
~ New warp drive research dashes faster than light travel dreams – but reveals stranger possibilities
~ Homeschooling boomed last year. But these 4 charts show it was on the rise before COVID
~ How to actually fix a lost voice, according to science (hint: lemon and honey doesn't work)
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter