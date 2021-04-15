Homeschooling boomed last year. But these 4 charts show it was on the rise before COVID
By Rebecca English, Lecturer in Education, Queensland University of Technology
Karleen Gribble, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
In New South Wales and Victoria the number of students being home educated increased by 20% in 2020 (1,224 extra children) compared with 2019. But the rise has been evidenced for a decade.
