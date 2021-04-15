Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

David Cameron and Greensill: this toothless regulator is absurdly easy to sidestep

By John Bowers, Human Rights and Employment Lawyer, University of Oxford
Share this article
Alexander “Lex” Greensill, formerly of Morgan Stanley, is clearly a forceful and persuasive personality. The Autralian farmer-turned-financier was adviser to the government from 2012 to 2015, during which time, he appears to have convinced ministers to encourage companies to take up supply chain finance initiatives of the kind his own company provided.

David Cameron, who was UK prime minister at the time, recently confirmed…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tiny beetle fossil reveals how insects greeted Earth's earliest flowers
~ How Taiwan beat COVID-19 – new study reveals clues to its success
~ COVID vaccine weekly: safety concerns and reactions in the West dent confidence worldwide
~ North Korea: US Should Refocus on Rights Concerns
~ Poland’s Top Watchdog Removed at Government’s Behest
~ UN Security Council Needs to Act on Ethiopia’s Tigray Region
~ Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil
~ RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council
~ Ghana needs to rethink its small scale mining strategy. Here's how
~ Woman at Point Zero: Nawal El Saadawi’s radical African feminism was ahead of its time
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter