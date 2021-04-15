Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

North Korea: US Should Refocus on Rights Concerns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Commuters watch a news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Joe Biden at the Suseo Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, March 26, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon (Washington, DC) – The United States government should emphasize the promotion of human rights in its policies on North Korea, 11 human rights groups said today in a letter to President Joe Biden. The groups, including Human Rights Watch, urged the US government to integrate human rights concerns into future negotiations with North Korea, and not separate or make them…


