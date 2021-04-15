Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland’s Top Watchdog Removed at Government’s Behest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Adam Bodnar, the outgoing Human Rights Commission for Poland, speaks to The Associated Press from his office in Warsaw, Poland, October 19, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File A government-captured court has removed Poland’s Human Rights Ombudsmen Adam Bodnar from his post, likely spelling the end of one of last independent checks on the country’s abusive government. The battle for the future of the Ombudsman has been going on for months. When Bodnar’s mandate ended in September, the law provided that he should stay in office until a successor is appointed.…


