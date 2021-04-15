Tolerance.ca
Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) deplores the extremely tense climate for journalists in Brazil after a series of press freedom violations in recent weeks, including the murders of two journalists. The authorities must punish those responsible and protect media personnel throughout the country, RSF says.Several media outlets and reporters have been the targets of threats or intimidation campaigns while both of the two slain journalists were the victims of execution-style murders five days apart in


© Reporters without borders


