RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council

By paulinea
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on France’s prime minister to keep his promise to refer a controversial article in his government’s “global security” bill to the constitutional council following the bill’s definitive approval by both parliamentary chambers. Article 24 on “causing the identification” of police officers poses a major threat to press freedom, RSF says.Despite many warnings by RSF and other journalists’ organisations, the National Assembly today approved a version of the bill that was previously agreed by a joint commission o


© Reporters without borders -


