Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Airbnb and Uber use activist tactics that disguise their corporate lobbying as grassroots campaigns

By Luke Yates, Lecturer in Sociology, University of Manchester
What David Cameron once called “the far-too-cosy relationship between politics, government, business and money”, has come back to haunt him. By lobbying on behalf of Lex Greensill’s influential finance company, the former UK prime minister’s prediction that lobbying would be “the next big scandal” has been proven right.

With Prime Minister Boris…


© The Conversation -


