Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is increasingly being used to identify emotions – here's what's at stake

By Alexa Hagerty, Research Associate of Anthropology, University of Cambridge
Alexandra Albert, Research Fellow in Citizen Social Science, UCL
Imagine you are in a job interview. As you answer the recruiter’s questions, an artificial intelligence (AI) system scans your face, scoring you for nervousness, empathy and dependability.…


© The Conversation -


