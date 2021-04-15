Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Precarious power tilts towards Ramaphosa in battle inside South Africa's governing party

By Susan Booysen, Research director at Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra), Visiting Professor and Professor Emeritus, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
Ramaphosa's rise to power in 2018 offered South Africans hope that he would end corruption. Indeed, he made promises to do so. But he has met with resistance, especially within the ANC.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alarm after two journalists murdered in Brazil
~ RSF urges French premier to refer “global security” bill’s article 24 to constitutional council
~ Ghana needs to rethink its small scale mining strategy. Here's how
~ Woman at Point Zero: Nawal El Saadawi’s radical African feminism was ahead of its time
~ Just 3% of Earth's land ecosystems remain intact – but we can change that
~ How Airbnb and Uber use activist tactics that disguise their corporate lobbying as grassroots campaigns
~ As Asian Canadian scholars, we must #StopAsianHate by fighting all forms of racism
~ The future of the family business: 4 strategies for a successful transition
~ AI is increasingly being used to identify emotions – here's what's at stake
~ Bill C-12: Canada must embrace best practices if it want to reach its greenhouse gas targets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter