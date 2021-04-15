Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dinosaurs: from giant reptiles to warm-blooded, feathered creatures, how our understanding of what they looked like has changed – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Editor: Science, Health, Environment; Co-Host: The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Share this article
Plus, what Israel's latest election could mean for its foreign policy. Listen to episode 11 of The Conversation Weekly podcast.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Incomplete strategy and niche contributions — Australia leaves Afghanistan after 20 years
~ Social media ‘likes’ change the way we feel about our memories – new research
~ Grattan on Friday: Christine Holgate gets her own bully pulpit – and uses it to effect
~ Infrastructure? Or jobs? Controversy over name of Biden proposal highlights long tradition in politics
~ The rise of female UFC fighters obscures profound exploitation, inequality
~ Scientists are on a path to sequencing 1 million human genomes and use big data to unlock genetic secrets
~ Why Wall Street investors' trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway
~ Nearly 60 million Americans don't drink their tap water, research suggests – here's why that's a public health problem
~ French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism
~ How Baptists hold differing views on the resurrection of Christ and why this matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter