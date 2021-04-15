Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media ‘likes’ change the way we feel about our memories – new research

By David Beer, Professor of Sociology, University of York
Benjamin Jacobsen, Associate Lecturer in Sociology, University of York
Share this article
Memories are often considered very personal and private. Yet, in the past few years, people have got used to notifications from social media or phone galleries telling them they have a “memory”.

These repackaged versions of the past affect not just what we remember but also the attachments we have with those memories. In a new study, we found social media has the potential to change how people feel about their memories.

Social media metrics such as Facebook “likes” can negatively impact…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Incomplete strategy and niche contributions — Australia leaves Afghanistan after 20 years
~ Dinosaurs: from giant reptiles to warm-blooded, feathered creatures, how our understanding of what they looked like has changed – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: Christine Holgate gets her own bully pulpit – and uses it to effect
~ Infrastructure? Or jobs? Controversy over name of Biden proposal highlights long tradition in politics
~ The rise of female UFC fighters obscures profound exploitation, inequality
~ Scientists are on a path to sequencing 1 million human genomes and use big data to unlock genetic secrets
~ Why Wall Street investors' trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway
~ Nearly 60 million Americans don't drink their tap water, research suggests – here's why that's a public health problem
~ French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism
~ How Baptists hold differing views on the resurrection of Christ and why this matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter