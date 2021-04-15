Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Christine Holgate gets her own bully pulpit – and uses it to effect

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Queensland Nationals Senator Matt Canavan, juggling a couple of committee engagements, hadn’t planned to attend Tuesday’s hearing at which former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate appeared.

But party elder Ron Boswell was insistent, telling Canavan he must be there, in the room, fighting for Australia Post’s small business licensees.

Boswell, himself a former senator, retains one of the best political “noses” in the business. He’d spoken to Canavan soon after the Holgate affair blew up last October, warning the issue was trouble and needed to be fixed.

Canavan…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Incomplete strategy and niche contributions — Australia leaves Afghanistan after 20 years
~ Dinosaurs: from giant reptiles to warm-blooded, feathered creatures, how our understanding of what they looked like has changed – podcast
~ Social media ‘likes’ change the way we feel about our memories – new research
~ Infrastructure? Or jobs? Controversy over name of Biden proposal highlights long tradition in politics
~ The rise of female UFC fighters obscures profound exploitation, inequality
~ Scientists are on a path to sequencing 1 million human genomes and use big data to unlock genetic secrets
~ Why Wall Street investors' trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway
~ Nearly 60 million Americans don't drink their tap water, research suggests – here's why that's a public health problem
~ French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism
~ How Baptists hold differing views on the resurrection of Christ and why this matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter