Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of female UFC fighters obscures profound exploitation, inequality

By Jennifer McClearen, Assistant Professor of Media Studies, University of Texas at Austin
Share this article
The UFC is eager to advertise its promotion of female fighters – while also paying them less and stoking a climate of fear to discourage unionization.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Incomplete strategy and niche contributions — Australia leaves Afghanistan after 20 years
~ Dinosaurs: from giant reptiles to warm-blooded, feathered creatures, how our understanding of what they looked like has changed – podcast
~ Social media ‘likes’ change the way we feel about our memories – new research
~ Grattan on Friday: Christine Holgate gets her own bully pulpit – and uses it to effect
~ Infrastructure? Or jobs? Controversy over name of Biden proposal highlights long tradition in politics
~ Scientists are on a path to sequencing 1 million human genomes and use big data to unlock genetic secrets
~ Why Wall Street investors' trading California water futures is nothing to fear – and unlikely to work anyway
~ Nearly 60 million Americans don't drink their tap water, research suggests – here's why that's a public health problem
~ French row over mosque isn't simply about state financing – it runs deep into Islamophobia and French secularism
~ How Baptists hold differing views on the resurrection of Christ and why this matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter