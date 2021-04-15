Tolerance.ca
Politics with Michelle Grattan: Matt Canavan on Holgate, Di Bartolomeo, and John Andersen

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate has given evidence to a Senate inquiry into her dramatic exit from Australia Post.

Holgate left her position last year, when the prime minister denounced her in parliament for giving Cartier watches as rewards to Australia Post executives.

Victim of a hit job, Holgate inflicted damaging hits of her own – delivering blows against Scott Morrison and Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, and following up her evidence with a media blitz.

She accuses Morrison of bullying and says Di Bartolomeo should resign.


