Did somebody say workers' rights? Three big questions about Menulog's employment plan
By Tom Barratt, Lecturer, Centre for Work + Wellbeing, Edith Cowan University
Alex Veen, Lecturer and DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
Caleb Goods, Senior Lecturer - Management and Organisations, UWA Business School, The University of Western Australia
Food-ordering platform Menulog has declared it will break with the standard contractor business model. But let's not get too excited yet.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 14, 2021