Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia gives nearly 1 million Venezuelan migrants legal status and right to work

By Erika Frydenlund, Research Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University
Jose J. Padilla, Research Associate Professor, Old Dominion University
Katherine Palacio, Assistant professor and data analyst, Universidad del Norte
Share this article
Though not a rich country, Colombia is unusually well equipped to handle mass migration because of its own history with political strife and displacement.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to get COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries – and still keep patent benefits for drugmakers
~ It's not how big your laser is, it's how you use it: space law is an important part of the fight against space debris
~ The airline industry hasn't collapsed, but that's the only good news for overseas travel
~ 'Smell like a woman, not a rose': Chanel No. 5 100 years on, an iconic fragrance born from an orphanage
~ 3 mRNA vaccines researchers are working on (that aren't COVID)
~ The government keeps shelving plans to bring international students back to Australia. It owes them an explanation
~ Sydney's disastrous flood wasn't unprecedented, and we can expect more major floods in just 10 years
~ 'Failure is not an option': after a lost decade on climate action, the 2020s offer one last chance
~ Indigenous deaths in custody: inquests can be sites of justice or administrative violence
~ To 'future proof' universities, leaders have to engage faculty to make tough decisions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter