Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's not how big your laser is, it's how you use it: space law is an important part of the fight against space debris

By Steven Freeland, Professorial Fellow, Bond University / Emeritus Professor of International Law, Western Sydney University, Western Sydney University
Annie Handmer, PhD candidate, School of History and Philosophy of Science, University of Sydney
Earth orbit is filling up with satellites and space junk. Technological fixes can only go so far to deal with the problem.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


