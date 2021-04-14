Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: how attack on nuclear facility will affect negotiations with US

By Christoph Bluth, Professor of International Relations and Security, University of Bradford
The Iranian authorities have insisted that a power failure that shut down the country’s important Natanz uranium enrichment site, 250 miles south of Tehran, on April 11 was caused by a deliberately planned explosion. Iran has alleged – and it is widely believed – that Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad was behind the attack.

This incident comes at a time when the Biden administration has sought…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


