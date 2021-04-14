Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rural vs. urban Canada: No ‘one size fits all’ COVID-19 recovery

By Sarah-Patricia Breen, Adjunct Professor, Public Policy, University of Saskatchewan
Misconceptions of rural realities can have serious implications. Better use of data can help avoid this and lead to policies that will help rural communities recover in the post-pandemic.


© The Conversation -


